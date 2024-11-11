Mahayuti will get 175 seats, will win from Baramati by 1 lakh votes, says Ajit Pawar

Pune, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said the Mahayuti will win 175 seats in the November 20 assembly polls.The NCP chief also said he would win from Baramati seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. Pawar is pitted against nephew and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar.

The Deputy CM is MLA from the seat since 1991.

Speaking to reporters, he also said the meeting of the ruling alliance constituents with Union minister and key strategist Amit Shah on Sunday was regarding coordination.

Queried about some surveys giving an edge to the ruling alliance, Pawar said, "Our aim is to collectively win 175 seats. All the Mahayuti parties are working hard towards this goal." The state assembly has 288 members.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra assembly poll results will be declared on November 23. PTI SPK BNM