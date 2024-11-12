Mahayuti will make up for LS poll losses and win Maharashtra assembly elections: Fadnavis

Palghar, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the BJP and its allies would spare no effort and make up for the losses they faced during the Lok Sabha elections to emerge victorious in the assembly polls.

Addressing rallies for the November 20 assembly elections at three locations in Palghar district, he said once the Mahayuti is voted to power in Maharashtra, its government would waive farm loans.

"We will make up for whatever losses we faced during this year's Lok Sabha elections. We are confident that the Mahayuti will retain power," Fadnavis said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti combine comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, could win only 17 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bagged 30 seats and a Congress rebel later also supported the opposition bloc.

The BJP's tally dropped to nine from the 23 seats it had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

"After the Mahayuti forms a government in the state, a decision would be taken to waive farm loans, which will help alleviate the financial burden on the agrarian community," he said.

Farmers would be exempted from the electricity bills for the next five years, and a dedicated company would ensure 24-hour power supply for them, the senior BJP leader announced.

Fadnavis listed the Lek Ladki Yojana aimed at supporting the girl child and the Mahayuti government's decision to pay 100 per cent educational fees for girls pursuing vocational courses.

He assured that the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which provides financial assistance to 2.5 crore women in the state, would continue under the Mahayuti government "despite the opposition's attempts to stall it".

Talking about Palghar, he said the current dispensation has made continuous efforts to bring the district forward through the proposed Vadhvan Port, bullet train and coastal road projects.

An airport would be developed in the district under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will accelerate the development of the district, he said.

"These projects would provide a massive boost to the local economy and create employment opportunities for the people of Palghar...The Mahayuti government has a stand that we are not here to destroy but to develop projects for the benefit of the region," Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader assured that the traditional means of livelihood of the local fisherfolk would be protected.

Better infrastructure would be developed in the region to support the local fishing community, he said.

"The BJP government would never allow encroachment on the land, water and forest rights of our tribal brothers and sisters. The government's policies would ensure that the interests of tribals would be protected," he said.

The Dahanu assembly seat is critical for us and if we win, the government will spare no efforts to develop the region, he said. PTI COR NP