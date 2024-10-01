Mahayuti will retain power: CM Shinde

Kolhapur, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday exuded confidence that the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP will retain power in the coming state elections.

He was speaking to reporters at Kolhapur.

"We will go among the people with our development record, welfare schemes and the investments we have brought to the state in the last over two years. Our dear sisters (women), dear brothers and dear farmers will acknowledge our work and Mahayuti will return to power with a huge mandate," Shinde said. PTI SPK KRK