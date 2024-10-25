Mahayuti will retain power with thumping majority: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will retain power in the state with a thumping majority on the basis of the development works carried out by his government.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said his party - Shiv Sena - will soon release the second list of candidates.

Earlier this week, the party released the first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 assembly polls, nominating the CM from Kopri-Panchpakhadi constituency in Thane city and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats.

"We will return to power with a thumping majority on the basis of our development work and welfare initiatives," he said.

Advertisment

"There are no differences among the Mahayuti allies over seat-sharing and all discussions are taking place through consensus," he said.

Besides Shiv Sena, the Mahauyuti comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar.

Replying to questions over whether his party or the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) would perform better in the polls, he said, "The bow and arrow (his party's symbol) and flaming torch (Sena-UBT symbol) contest has been settled in the Lok Sabha elections as the strike rate of bow and arrow was 47 per cent as against the 40 per cent of flaming torch symbol." "Their poor performance was despite them contesting more seats and spreading fake narrative," he said.

Advertisment

Shinde said his government will win on the merit of its performance.

"Our dear sisters will support us -- their brothers, and not allow the opposition, which wants to scrap the Ladki Bahin scheme to form a government," he said.

"Uddhav Thackeray said the MVA will scrap the scheme and other initiatives of the Mahayuti, but people will not give them a chance," he said.

Advertisment

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later.