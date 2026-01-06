Mahayuti will see tsunami of victory in civic polls: Shelar

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) The Mahayuti alliance will record a "tsunami" of victory in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar has said.

He said the performance in Thane, home turf of Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be unprecedented.

"I have gathered information about the elections in 29 civic bodies and have visited many places. Looking at the response on the ground, a tsunami of the Mahayuti will be seen in the results of almost all municipal elections," Shelar told reporters on Sunday.

He said the Opposition will be dealt such a blow that the number of their victories can't be counted on the fingertips of one hand. Shelar inaugurated campaign offices of Mahayuti candidates in the Ghodbunder Road area and Manpada ward.

Responding to allegations and criticism raised by opposition parties, Shelar accused them of surrendering even before the polling had begun.

"The opposition has already laid down its weapons. Sensing an inevitable defeat, they have started making allegations and excuses in advance. They are trying to create a narrative by raising controversies," he claimed. PTI COR NSK