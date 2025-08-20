Mahayuti will sweep local body elections: Eknath Shinde

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the upcoming elections to local bodies after inducting three former corporators of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation into the Sena fold.

The ex-corporators, Prema Mhatre, Pramila Patil, and Shailaja Bhoir, belonged to Shiv Sena (UBT) and other parties. Along with them, several members of the opposition parties from rural Kalyan joined the Shiv Sena.

"The Mahayuti government had removed speed breakers placed by the previous regime and provided Rs 45,000 crore in farmer relief. We secured a historic majority of 232 seats ( in assembly polls). The alliance would sweep the upcoming local body polls," Shinde said.

He took potshots at the Opposition for questioning the credibility of EVMs.

"When they win elections, EVMs are good, but when they lose, EVMs are bad," he added. PTI COR NSK