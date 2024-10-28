Mahayuti will win all three seats in Thane; CM Shinde will set new victory record: Fadnavis

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) The Mahayuti alliance will bag all three assembly constituencies in Thane in the November 20 assembly elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

These seats include Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Ovala-Majiwada, and Thane city.

Speaking to reporters after Thane city BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar filed his nomination papers, Fadnavis said Thane will always remain a saffron bastion.

"Mahayuti will win all three seats- two by Shiv Sena and another by BJP," he said.

Fadnavis said Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will clinch victory in the Kopri Pachpakhadi segment by breaking his previous records of votes.

Ovala-Majiwada seat is represented by Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik, who has been renominated.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Shinde is facing off against Kedar Dighe in Kopri Pachpakhadi. PTI COR NSK