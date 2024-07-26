Mahayuti will win Maharashtra assembly polls due to our work, welfare schemes: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The ruling alliance in Maharashtra will win the upcoming assembly polls due to its development work and welfare schemes, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

Over the last two years, the ruling alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, had accelerated the pace of development work and implementation of welfare schemes, he told reporters after inducting Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from Thane into his party.

"People will support my government as they will judge performance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti regimes. People vote for those who work and not those who sit at home," Shinde asserted.

The government has made budgetary provisions for implementation of the welfare schemes, he said, adding those criticising the financial burden (due to the schemes) can't digest such work and can sense electoral defeat.

"I want to tell my sisters they should beware of the step brothers who oppose the scheme. Beneficiaries of these schemes will give opposers a befitting reply. I am sure people will repose faith in us as our government has worked for the people. We have removed all speed breakers placed by the MVA in the path of development," Shine said.

Speaking about the floods witnessed in Pune on Thursday, the CM said he had ordered the district administration to speed up the removal of dirt and slush from all areas to provide relief to people and to prevent spread of ailments. PTI MR BNM