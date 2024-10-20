Mahayuti will win Maharashtra polls, will work for development for 14 cr citizens: Bawankule

Nagpur, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said the Mahayuti will win the November 20 assembly polls and work for development for the state's 14 crore citizens.

Bawankule was among the candidates announced by the BJP in its first list for 99 seats in the state. He will contest from Kamptee in the district.

"I will win from Kamptee due to my connect with voters. More than 10,000 party workers will ensure my victory. All Mahayuti candidates will win with huge margins. We want to form a government to bring about development for Maharashtra's 14 crore citizens," he told reporters here.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared on November 23. PTI CLS BNM