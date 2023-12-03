Mahayuti win will more than 45 LS seats in Maharashtra: Bawankule after latest poll trends

Nagpur, Dec 3 (PTI) With the BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections, Maharashtra party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday expressed confidence that the 'Mahayuti' will win more than 45 seats in the western state in the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

Talking to reporters here, he also said that the 'Mahayuti', which comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), will win around 225 assembly seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections which are also due in 2024.

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh while the Congress was poised to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, as the poll counting was underway on Sunday.

BJP workers in Nagpur celebrated by bursting firecrackers.

Bawankule said the party workers are happy as the people have endorsed the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the result of welfare schemes for the poor and women empowerment schemes launched by PM Modi, he said.

All the communities, including tribals and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have supported the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BJP's vote share has also gone up in Telangana, he said.

"There is a similar atmosphere in Maharashtra where the Mahayuti under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will win more than 45 Lok Sabha seats (out of the total 48 in the state). The Mahayuti will also win around 225 assembly seats in Maharashtra (out of the total 288), such is the situation in the state," Bawankule said.

This is a huge defeat for the Congress and they should accept it, he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters at the Nagpur airport that he is very happy with the BJP's performance in these assembly polls and he will speak on it later. PTI CLS GK