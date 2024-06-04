Mahayuti wins 11, MVA gets 9 as per results out for 20 LS seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling Mahayuti alliance won 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bagged nine as results of 20 constituencies out of the total 48 that have been declared so far.

While the ruling Shiv Sena and the BJP won five seats each, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged one. In the MVA, the Shiv Sena (UBT) got five seats, followed by Congress three and NCP (SP) one.

Of the Mahayuti constituents, the BJP won Akola, Nagpur, Palghar, Satara and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seats, Shiv Sena got Buldhana, Kalyan, Mumbai North-West, Maval, Hatkanangle and NCP bagged Raigad.

From the MVA side, Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged Yavatmal-Washim, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South and Shirdi, the Congress won Amravati, Nandurbar and Mumbai North-Central, and NCP (SP) got Dindori.

In Kalyan, Shiv Sena candidate Shrikant Shinde, who is son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, retained the seat by defeating Vaishali Darekar of the Sena (UBT) by 2,09,144 votes. Shinde polled 5,89,636 votes against Darekar's 3,80,492 votes.

In Mumbai North-West, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar was defeated by Ravindra Waikar of the Shiv Sena by a wafer thin margin of 48 votes. Waikar polled 4,52,644 votes against Kirtikar's 4,52,596.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, who was trailing in the early rounds in Mumbai North-Central constituency against senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam, bounced back as the counting progressed and wrested the seat by 16,514 seats.

She polled 4,45,545 votes, while Nikam got 4,29,031 votes.

Congress 's Balwant Wankhade wrested the Amravati seat from Navneet Rana, the sitting MP who was contesting as a BJP nominee, by a margin of 19,731 votes. He polled 5,26,271 votes against 5,06,540 of Rana.

The C0ngress also wrested Nandurbar from BJP.

The BJP won Akola with its candidate Anup Dhotre defeating Abhay Patil of the Congress in a three-cornered fight with Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Dhotre won by margin of 40,626 votes. Dhotre polled 4,57,030 votes, Patil 4,16,404 and Ambedkar got 2,76,747.

Congress' Gowaal Padavi won the Nandurbar seat, wresting it from BJP's sitting MP Heena Gavit, while Bhaskar Bhagare of the NCP (SP) defeated Union minister and BJP candidate Bharti Pawar in Dindori. PTI MR NP