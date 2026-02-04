Mahayuti working for common man, vote for it in ZP polls: Pankaja Munde

Latur, Jan 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has said the BJP has been working for the welfare of farmers, the poor and the common man, and appealed to people to support the party in the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls.

Addressing a rally at Kingaon in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district on Tuesday ahead of the February 7 Zilla Parishad polls, Munde expressed confidence that the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in Maharashtra, will establish its rule in local body.

She highlighted government schemes such as the Sanman Nidhi Yojana for farmers and the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women, saying they were aimed at improving living standards.

"This time, I have personally come here to seek your support for my candidates. I urge you to bless the BJP and Mahayuti candidates with overwhelming votes," she added.

The minister also recalled her father, late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, noting that she was carrying forward his legacy.

State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, who also addressed the rally, said the Mahayuti government, comprising the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena has ensured the comprehensive development of villages and taken welfare schemes to the grassroots.

The NCP MLA also said that the untimely death of his party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has created a void in the state politics.

On the occasion, leaders offered floral tributes at the portrait of Pawar, who died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district last week. PTI COR GK