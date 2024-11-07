Mahayuti's bold manifesto promises Rs 2100 to women, job boost, and farm relief

New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP has unveiled an extensive and bold manifesto aimed at addressing critical economic and societal challenges.

Advertisment

The coalition’s ambitious plan, targeting various sections of society, seeks to improve the financial well-being of women, farmers, senior citizens, and the youth.

The promises span from increasing financial aid through welfare schemes to large-scale job creation and infrastructure expansion, reflecting the alliance’s vision for holistic state development.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Mahayuti candidates and workers during the release of election manifesto

Advertisment

A key highlight of the manifesto is the proposed increase in financial support for women under the popular Ladki Bahin Yojana, raising the monthly payment from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,100.

With over 2.5 crore registered women benefiting from this scheme, the move underscores the alliance’s intent to secure the support of female voters through direct financial assistance. This proposal is part of the broader agenda to promote gender equality and enhance women’s financial independence across Maharashtra.

The manifesto also places significant emphasis on the state’s agricultural sector, acknowledging its central role in Maharashtra's economy and the ongoing struggles faced by farmers. The alliance promises measures to ease these challenges, including loan waivers and an increase in the Kisan Samman Yojana payout from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 15,000. Additionally, the manifesto proposes a 20% subsidy on the minimum support price (MSP) to raise farmers' incomes and incentivize agricultural productivity.

Advertisment

Greater financial security for elderlies and jobs for youth

The alliance further demonstrates its commitment to social welfare by pledging an increase in old-age pensions from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,100, aiming to provide greater financial security for senior citizens while recognizing their contributions to society. Furthermore, the manifesto promises the creation of 25 lakh jobs, focusing on youth employment. It also includes the Vidyavetan Yojana, which will provide monthly stipends of Rs. 10,000 to 10 lakh students, underlining the coalition’s dedication to fostering the state’s future workforce.

Infrastructure development and renewable energy

Advertisment

On the infrastructure front, the manifesto commits to building Panand roads across 45,000 villages to improve rural connectivity. Additionally, it pledges support for Anganwadi and Asha workers by offering a monthly salary of Rs. 15,000 along with insurance coverage, aligning with the broader goal of empowering women through employment. To address rising living costs, the alliance promises a 30% reduction in electricity bills while transitioning toward renewable energy, particularly solar power, to maintain government revenues despite the lower tariffs.

The manifesto, titled "Vision Maharashtra @2029," outlines a future-focused roadmap for the state’s development, with a strong emphasis on solar energy and major infrastructure projects such as Atal Setu, Samriddhi Highway, and metro rail systems in major cities. The focus on completing these projects showcases the government's dedication to improving the state’s infrastructure, resonating with the manifesto’s slogan, "Hard work done, now the next preparation."

A political analyst with a grip on Maharashtra politics said, "With a mix of welfare-driven policies, infrastructure development, and a commitment to renewable energy, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance presents itself as forward-looking and determined to address both short-term financial needs and long-term economic growth."

Advertisment

"The wide range of promises highlights the coalition’s intent to appeal to a broad electorate, ensuring that the diverse needs and aspirations of Maharashtra’s people are at the heart of their election campaign," he added.