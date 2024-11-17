Mahayuti's development initiatives shine in comparison with MVA's tenure

New Delhi: Ahead of the polling for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the two major political alliances—Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — have unveiled their manifestos, presenting their vision for the state. Each has sought to highlight its accomplishments and promises, with the Mahayuti actively contrasting its governance with the tenure of the MVA.

Leaders of the Mahayuti have asserted that their governance has been markedly superior to the MVA's in various aspects.

Public sentiment gathered from interactions across the state suggests a strong perception that the Mahayuti has ushered in a "development revolution" during its tenure, achieving greater progress than the MVA.

Women-centric initiatives: Empowering women through welfare programs

Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, the Mahayuti government has launched several welfare schemes specifically aimed at empowering women. Among these, the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which provides ₹1,500 per month to eligible women beneficiaries, stands out as a landmark initiative. Complementing this effort are Mahayuti's promised programs such as free higher education for girls under the ‘Ladki Laxmi’ scheme and the ‘Annapurna Yojana’, which offers three free LPG cylinders annually to women.

The absence of comparable schemes during the MVA’s tenure has been a point of criticism from the public, which largely credits the Mahayuti government for prioritizing women’s welfare through such impactful measures.

Farmers and youth: Transformative policies for empowerment

The Mahayuti government has implemented several measures to benefit farmers, demonstrating its commitment to agricultural development. A notable initiative has been the enhancement of the ‘Kisan Samman Yojana’, wherein the central government’s provision of ₹500 per month was augmented by an additional ₹500 from the state. Additional policies such as crop insurance for ₹1, free electricity for agricultural purposes, and waivers on agricultural electricity bills have provided significant relief to farmers. A substantial allocation of ₹14,000 crore was made to facilitate the provision of free electricity.

For the youth, various skill development and educational programs have been introduced. Initiatives like ‘On-the-Job Training’, ‘Sarthi’, and ‘Barti’ aim to provide education, research opportunities, and vocational training. The ‘Ladka Bhau’ scheme, designed to benefit over 10 lakh young people, is another cornerstone of this effort. Moreover, the government has ensured that youth from marginalized communities receive opportunities through targeted support programs and has increased pensions for senior citizens, further enhancing social welfare.

75,000 government jobs filled: A milestone achievement

The creation of job opportunities has been a priority for the Mahayuti government. Over the past two and a half years, 75,000 government positions have been filled, addressing the pressing demand for employment among the state’s youth.

The government has also revamped pension schemes for employees, improved honorariums for Anganwadi and Gram Rozgar Sevaks, and successfully completed the recruitment of 18,000 police constables.

One lakh entrepreneurs created

Beyond government jobs, the Mahayuti government has empowered the 'Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation', creating one lakh entrepreneurs within the Maratha community, thereby fostering economic independence. The initial Mahayuti government took the significant step of creating a dedicated ministry for the welfare of differently-abled individuals. Additionally, numerous job fairs organized under its leadership have opened up employment opportunities for thousands of young people across the state.

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure

Healthcare reforms have been another key focus of the Mahayuti government. The launch of the ‘Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’ scheme, offering free medical check-ups at hundreds of centres across Maharashtra, has been a significant step toward accessible healthcare. Additionally, the insurance coverage under the ‘Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana’ was increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh, enabling more underprivileged citizens to access treatment for critical illnesses. The Mahayuti government has also announced the establishment of 10 new medical colleges.

Infrastructure development: Redevelopment of Dharavi

Infrastructure projects have been a hallmark of the Mahayuti government’s tenure. The government has prioritized major projects such as the ‘Atal Setu’ and Mumbai Metro-3, significantly improving transportation facilities. One of the most ambitious undertakings has been the redevelopment of Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum. Under Mahayuti’s governance, the tender process for the project was expedited, and the selected company has already commenced surveying the area, marking a pivotal step in transforming this region.

Boosting economic indicators: A leap forward

Economic growth under the Mahayuti government has been notable, with the state achieving an 8.5% GDP growth rate, compared to the 1.9% growth rate recorded during the MVA’s tenure. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Maharashtra has also surged, increasing from 26.83% of India’s total FDI under the MVA to 37% during the Mahayuti period.

In terms of housing development, the Mahayuti government claims to have constructed 10.52 lakh houses for the poor, a significant increase compared to the 6.57 lakh houses built during the MVA’s tenure.

Addressing natural calamities: Doubling aid for farmers

The Mahayuti government’s approach to disaster relief has been marked by a significant increase in aid. Under the ‘Shabari Adivasi Gharakula Yojana’, the government approved ₹771 crores for 1.25 lakh homes, a stark contrast to the ₹447 crores allocated for 18,119 homes by the MVA.

Farmers affected by natural disasters received ₹16,309 crore in aid under the Mahayuti, nearly double the ₹8,701 crore provided by the MVA. Similarly, self-help groups in rural areas benefited from ₹28,811 crore in support, compared to ₹14,000 crore under the MVA.

Employment fairs: Expanding opportunities

Under the 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Yojana,' the Mahayuti government increased funding from ₹2,718 crore to ₹4,108 crore. Employment generation saw significant growth, with MSME units rising by 77% and job fairs increasing from 396 under the MVA to 1,138 under the Mahayuti, providing jobs to 151,000 youth compared to 36,000 during the MVA's tenure.