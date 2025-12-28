Mahayuti's emotional politics won't work, says MNS leader

Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav has accused the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance of using religious and emotional rhetoric to mask their developmental failures.

Jadhav's remarks come at a time when Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have officially joined forces to contest the civic polls scheduled for next month.

Responding to Namo Bharat and Namo Thane banners coming up across Thane, the home turf of Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Jadhav said, "How long will you deceive the people with emotional politics?" "Put up banners about the promised dams for Thane's water security or the transportation issues that have plagued the city for 20 years. Thane is asking: what does this 'Namo' politics give them when basic infrastructure is in chaos?" he questioned.

Confirming that seat-sharing talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are nearly finalised, Jadhav noted that the 70% Marathi-speaking population in Thane would back the Thackeray brothers.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra are scheduled for January 15, 2026. PTI COR NSK