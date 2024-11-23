Mahayuti's win gives BJP shot in the arm ahead of Delhi elections

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) With a victory secured in Maharashtra, the BJP received a shot in the arm ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls next year, with its local leaders saying the party is now set to dethrone the AAP government in the national capital with a massive win.

Even as the signs of the landslide victory of the party-led alliance emerged with counting of votes on 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the BJP announced a "Parivartan Yatra" to end the 10 year-rule of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the Maharashtra election results were a stamp of public approval to the "Modi magic." "The recent victory in Haryana polls and now, party's landslide victories in Maharashtra and the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh are big morale boosters for us.

"The party workers encouraged by these results will work with redoubled energy to wipe out the era of corruption led by AAP in Delhi," Sachdeva told PTI.

He said the party will launch a 'Parivartan Yatra' soon in Delhi, and that it has formed a nine-member committee headed by Satish Upadhyay to firm up the plan.

A confident Delhi BJP posted an animation video on its X account with caption "The Lotus will bloom in Delhi also" and a background voice of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying "...the darkness will wane, the Sun will rise and the lotus will bloom..." The BJP last won Assembly polls in Delhi way back in 1993.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has dominated the affairs in Delhi for the last one decade, registering back-to-back landslide victories in 2015 and 2020 elections.

The BJP was routed both times, managing to scrape through with just three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020.

This time, however, the party is confident of staging a comeback and end a long wait at the helm of affairs in the city.

Another party functionary asserted that the signs of a "far better" performance of the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls are clear.

"We won all the seven Lok Sabha seats this year and got more votes than AAP in 52 Assembly segments out of 70," said the Delhi BJP leader.

Also, the image of Kejriwal as an honest, capable leader has received a "major dent" with a string of corruption allegations like liquor scam in which he went to jail, "Sheshmahal" scam, and the problems faced by the people due to bad roads, water shortage, pollution, dilapidated public transport among others, he claimed.

Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly, said the "unprecedented and historic victory" in Maharashtra of the BJP-led alliance is a testament to the welfare-oriented policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the capable leadership of BJP.

Gupta said that the "grand victory" symbolised the "relentless hard work, indomitable enthusiasm, and dedication" of every BJP worker, who took the party's "principles and development agenda" to every household.

The Mahayuti alliance according to updates was headed to a landslide victory leading on more than 220 seats out of 288 against the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

As per the latest figures from the Election Commission, the BJP has so far won nine seats and is leading in 125, the Shiv Sena has won three and is ahead in 53 seats, while the NCP has won two and is leading in 37 seats. PTI VIT BUN VN VN