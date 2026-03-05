MAHE sets up Quantum-Hub at MIT Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) Manipal Academy of Higher Education on Thursday announced the establishment of Quantum-Hub@MAHE at Manipal Institute of Technology here to develop an indigenous quantum hardware and open-architecture ecosystem.

The university said the hub will function as an integrated platform for quantum hardware experimentation, deep-tech startup incubation, component innovation, workforce development, testing infrastructure, and translational research within a unified academic framework.

The initiative is structured to strengthen India’s sovereign capability across the quantum value chain, it added.

“As part of this multi-campus deep-tech strategy, Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, will serve as the operational anchor for advanced hardware experimentation, cryogenic and RF (radio frequency) infrastructure, and structured quantum engineering education and training,” MAHE said in a statement.

The facility will commence operations with a 25-qubit dilution refrigeration (DR) open-architecture system designed for advanced training and experimentation, it said.

An open-architecture ecosystem refers to a system that researchers, developers, and institutions can easily use, modify, and collaborate on, instead of being restricted to a single organisation.

According to MAHE, this marks the first phase of a structured roadmap progressing from sub-50 qubit training systems to 50–150 qubit proof-of-concept platforms and ultimately toward 150–1,000+ qubit industrial-grade quantum product systems.

The initiative was formalised through Memorandums of Agreement with several international and national organisations, including QuantrolOx (Finland), in association with Bluefors (Finland), QBLOX (Netherlands), ConScience (Sweden), and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it said.

M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, said, “Q-Hub@MAHE reflects our commitment to building sovereign scientific capability aligned with the vision of the National Quantum Mission. By integrating research, hardware development, and workforce training within one ecosystem, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s leadership in advanced quantum technologies.” Q-Hub@MAHE has set a target of training 100 quantum engineers by December 2026 through a structured certification programme combining online modules, assessments, and hands-on laboratory immersion, it said.

The centre will also function as a national testing and measurement gateway, enabling researchers, startups, and industry partners to access advanced infrastructure.

The physical facility is scheduled for inauguration in September 2026, the university added. PTI AMP SSK