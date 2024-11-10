Mahendra Singh Mewar of erstwhile Mewar royal family dies at 83

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Former BJP MP and member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family Mahendra Singh Mewar died at a private hospital in Udaipur on Sunday. He was 83.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last several days, sources in the family said.

"He breathed his last on Sunday," a source added.

Mahendra Singh Mewar was a descendant of Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century Rajput king who ruled Mewar until he died in 1597.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Chittorgarh MP and former BJP state president CP Joshi and other leaders conveyed their condolences. Mahendra Singh Mewar was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Chittorgarh seat in 1989 on a BJP ticket.

"I am saddened to hear the news of the demise of former MP Maharana Shri Mahendra Singh Ji Mewar. I pray to the Lord to grant a place to the departed soul in his feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense grief," Sharma posted on X.

Joshi said, "His demise is sad, painful and an irreparable loss for the region and the state. His contribution and work in the society will always be remembered. Everyone will continue to get inspiration from his life." Mahendra Singh Mewarl's son Vishvaraj Singh Mewar is the BJP MLA from the Nathdwara constituency of Rajsamand district and daughter-in-law Mahima Kumari is the BJP MP from Rajsamand. PTI SDA IJT