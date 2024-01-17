Mahesh Goud, Venkat Balmoor named Congress candidates for MLC bypoll in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) The AICC on Wednesday announced Mahesh Kumar Goud Bomma and Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor as Congress candidates for the January 29 byelection to the Telangana Legislative Council.
Members of the legislative council are elected by MLAs.
The two seats in the legislative council fell vacant after BRS MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and P Kowshik Reddy resigned when they got elected to the legislative assembly in the recent polls.
"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the byelections to the Legislative Council of Telangana to be elected by the MLAs. 1. Mahesh Kumar Goud Bomma, 2. Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor," AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said in a release.
While Mahesh Kumar Goud is the working president of the state Congress, Venkat Balmoor, a medical doctor, is the president of NSUI in Telangana.
Mahesh Kumar Goud handled key responsibilities as PCC working president, while Balmoor fought on youth issues like unemployment when BRS was in power till recently.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who was AICC in-charge of Telangana earlier, congratulated Mahesh Goud and Venkat Balmoor on social media platform X.
He said that loyalty would always be valued in Congress.
Tagore recalled that Venkat Balmoor had fought and lost the bypoll to Huzurabad assembly seat in 2021 when PCC president Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had asked him to contest.
January 18 is the last date to file nominations for the bypoll, and polling would be held on January 29. Votes will be counted on the same day after polling. PTI SJR SJR ANE