Mahesh Joshi granted three-day interim bail for post-funeral rituals of wife

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, whose wife passed away recently while he was in Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, was granted three-day interim bail on Friday.

Special Judge Khagendra Kumar Sharma granted Joshi bail for three days from May 8 to 10 so that he can participate in the post-funeral rituals.

Appearing on Joshi's behalf, Advocate Deepak Chauhan requested nine-day interim bail. However, the court approved only three days.

The ED had arrested the former minister on April 24 in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan.

The arrest was made under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on an FIR lodged by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on August 8, 2023.

The FIR also named 22 other individuals, including former additional chief secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and a private individual, Sanjay Badhaya.

Badhaya, an alleged close aide of Joshi, was arrested on July 16 last year.

The case first came to light on August 6, 2023, when the anti-corruption bureau arrested at least five people including PHED engineers for accepting Rs 2,00,000 bribe from contractor Padam Chand Jain.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the ED took over the investigation on August 21, 2023.