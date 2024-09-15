Mahesh Kumar Goud takes over as Congress president in Telangana

Hyderabad: B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday took over as the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), succeeding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The chief minister, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Deepa Das Munsi, and other party leaders were present when Goud assumed charge as the TPCC president at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the state Congress, here.

Goud, a backward class leader, was on September 6 appointed as the TPCC president, replacing CM Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy, who was appointed TPCC president in 2021, continued in the post even after becoming the chief minister in December last year.

Goud, who served as working president (organisation) of TPCC and MLC, has been a Congress activist for more than three decades and rose through the ranks in the party.

Born in 1966, Goud was the president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress in his native Nizamabad district, between 1986 and 1990 and rose to become the PCC general secretary in 2016.

Goud's role in managing party affairs as working president in-charge of organisational affairs won him accolades.