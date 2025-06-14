Mahesh Kumar tops NEET-UG 2025 exam with 99.9999547 percentile marks

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for undergraduate medical courses on its official website.

Manish Kumar, hailing from Rajasthan, topped the NEET-UG 2025 examinations with 99.9999547 percentile marks.

Utkarsh Awadhiya, from Madhya Pradesh, secured AIR 2 with a 99.9999095 percentile.

Maharashtra's Krishang Joshi and Delhi's Mrinal Kishore Jha bagged the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

Among females, Delhi's Avika Aggarwal emerged topper, bagging the fifth rank nationally.

"All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in," the agency said in a post on X.

More than 12.36 lakh candidates out of 22.09 lakh test takers qualified the exam. The number is down from last year's 13.15 lakh qualifying candidates. However, the number of test takers was also higher last year at over 23.33 lakh.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The total number of students opting for English as a language for appearing in the exam was 18,22,410, while those opting for Hindi and Tamil languages were 3,28,634 and 26,580, respectively.

Girl students significantly outshone boys in the medical examination: 722,462 girls qualified, while 514,063 boys succeeded.

A total of 5,64,611 OBC category students, 1,68,873 SC, 67,234 ST, 3,38,728 General, and 97,085 EWS category students qualified the exam.

The maximum qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh (over 1.70 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (over 1.25 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1.19 lakh).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the test.

The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for the MBSS course -- approximately 56,000 in government hospitals, and about 52,000 in private colleges.

Admissions to undergraduate courses in dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha also utilise NEET results for admission.