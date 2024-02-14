Maheswara Reddy elected BJP floor leader in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP MLA from Nirmal Aleti Maheswara Reddy was on Wednesday unanimously elected as the party's floor leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Advertisment

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy has sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker in this regard.

The Bharatiya Janata Legislative Party (BJLP) has elected Payal Shankar and Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy as deputy floor leaders, Kishan Reddy said in the letter.

It named Ramarao Patel, Palvai Harish Babu, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and P Rakesh Reddy as Secretary, Chief Whip, Whip and Treasurer of BJLP respectively.

BJP has eight MLAs in the 119-member Assembly.

BJP MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad T Raja Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, is a notable omission in the election of the BJP Legislative Party office-bearers. PTI SJR SJR SS