Mahila Cong members stage protest outside Odisha assembly over ''rising crimes'' against women

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) Members of the Mahila Congress on Wednesday staged a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' outside the assembly here to protest against “rising atrocities against women” in Odisha.

Holding party flags, leaflets and banners, the members, led by its state president Minakshi Bahinipati, took out a protest march from the Congress Bhawan towards the assembly building.

However, the Congress activists were prevented from moving closer to the assembly by police personnel when they tried to cross the barricades, an official said.

During the demonstration outside the assembly, some of the Mahila Congress members were detained, he said.

Bahinipati alleged that rape, murder and other crimes against women were on the rise in Odisha, and the BJP government “has remained mute spectator”.

“A woman police constable was recently murdered in Bhubaneswar. If this is the situation in the capital city, one can assume the situation in other parts of the state,” she said.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati added: “The BJP government has failed to ensure a safe and secure environment for women in the state. It has not taken any concrete steps to improve the situation despite the rising crimes against women.” AICC leader Tulika Karma said the party would continue the fight against the government for the safety of women in Odisha. PTI BBM RBT