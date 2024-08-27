Mahila Congress alleges BJP MLA harassed kin of own party leader, takes out march against him

Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) Members of the women's wing of the Congress marched from Chaura Maidan to Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of a BJP MLA who they alleged has harassed the daughter of a local leader of the BJP.

"We are demanding security to the victim and arrest of the accused MLA. We would also meet the police officials today to know what have they done after registration of the FIR," All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said addressing the march.

"I am here because girls are in danger in Himachal Pradesh," she said.

The daughter of a BJP booth president in Chamba district had lodged a complaint with the police against an MLA of his party and levelled serious charges against him over a phone chat between them but later withdrew the complaint.

Demanding a probe into the incident, Lamba said that only an investigation would reveal if the complaint was filed under pressure or withdrawn under pressure.

Carrying placards and raising slogans of "beti bachao", Congress workers marched towards the Vidhan Sabha and apprised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of their demands.

Claiming that the police had delayed the investigation, Lamba asked if the police had questioned the accused MLA and seized his mobile.

The Congress leader claimed that the woman had withdrawn her "complaint" to the police under pressure from the BJP central leadership. The "victim" is the daughter of a BJP leader in Chamba district, she said.