Mahila Congress demands FIR against Rekha Arya's husband over derogatory remarks

Dehradun, Jan 12 (PTI) Mahila Congress workers staged a protest at a police station here on Monday, demanding the registration of a case against Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women from Bihar.

The workers, led by the state president of the Congress women's wing, Jyoti Rautela, remained at the Dalanwala police station late into the night, demanding the registration of a case.

Rautela said that Sahu had insulted not only the women of Bihar but also women across the country by saying that "women from Bihar are available for marriage for Rs 20,000-25,000." She demanded strict action against Sahu and the registration of an FIR.

Rautela alleged that she had submitted a complaint against Sahu at the police station on January 2, but the police have not yet registered a case against him.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat also reached the police station to support the Mahila Congress workers' protest. He said that the women's demand is justified, and a zero FIR should be registered against Sahu.

It is noteworthy that Sahu had allegedly made the statement at an event held in Almora last December. Later, Sahu also apologised for his statement.