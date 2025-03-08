Mahila Congress to hold protest on Mar 10 for implementation of women's reservation

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The All India Mahila Congress on Saturday celebrated International Women's Day by announcing a Parliament siege on March 10 for the implementation women's reservation.

All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba also announced that they would organise a protest dharna at Jantar Mantar on Monday to press the central government for early implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies.

The Shakti Samman programme was organised at the Congress headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' where Mahila Congress state presidents, national office bearers and workers from across the states participated.

Lamba said the Mahila Congress has enrolled five lakh new members across the country in the last year and is working to take this number to 12 lakh by September 2025.

She also paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi over his efforts to empower women by giving them 50 per cent reservation in local body elections. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi established Mahila Congress for the uplifting of marginalised women, she recalled.

Lamba said that though the law to give reservations to women was passed in the Lok Sabha by the UPA government, the current government has been sitting on the law for ten years in the hope of their votes.

She said the All India Mahila Congress is going to lay siege to Parliament this coming Monday and will stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar for an immediate implementation of the 33 per cent women reservation law.

Lamba said that Mahila Congress will soon begin disbursing 10 sanitary napkins free of cost to rural women in a month from its pocket and with the help of some CSR funds. PTI SKC VN VN