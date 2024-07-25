Mahila Congress to launch movement from July 29 seeking political, economic empowerment of women

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The All India Mahila Congress on Thursday announced the launch of a nationwide movement from July 29 to demand political and economic empowerment of women as well as the right to social justice and security.

The Congress women's wing chief Alka Lamba made the announcement during a press conference at the AICC headquarters, saying the "movement" would kick-off from Jantar Mantar in Delhi and move to every state capital, big city and district until the demands of half the country's population were met.

The Mahila Congress is going to start a nationwide movement from Jantar Mantar from Monday, Lamba said.

There will be three big and important demands of this entire movement, she said.

"Under the political empowerment and participation of women, the Women's Reservation Act has to be implemented immediately and, in this, reservation and participation of our OBC sisters of the most backward class has to be ensured," Lamba said.

The second demand is for providing economic empowerment to women, who are fighting rising inflation and unemployment, she said.

"Under Nari Nyaya, according to the Mahalakshmi Yojana, the Congress proposed that a woman from every poor family would be given Rs 1,00,000 annually or Rs 8,500 per month. We demand that financial assistance of Rs 8,500 be given directly into their bank accounts," Lamba said.

She said the third demand would be right to social justice and security for women.

"There is a continuous increase in crimes against women across the country and the fear of law among the criminals is waning. The latest example of this is the incident of two women being buried alive by bullies in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, which has put the country to shame," she said.

There is a case of gangrape and murder of a 30-year-old woman in New Mumbai, and also a case of rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Thane district of Maharashtra, Lamba said.

"In the end, I will say that this movement will continue 'until we get the right to justice'," she added. PTI ASK SZM