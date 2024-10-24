Mahim: One seat, three Senas and wait for another sonrise

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Mumbai's Mahim assembly seat will see a high-stakes contest between three Senas on November 20.

Advertisment

The ruling Shiv Sena, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will battle it out among themselves to win the prestigious seat in central Mumbai.

Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS, which came into existence in 2006 when Raj Thackeray charted his own independent political course.

The MNS has fielded Amit Thackeray, son of party president Raj Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut from the Mahim seat, which is among 36 assembly segments in Mumbai.

Advertisment

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has fielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, while Mahesh Sawant is the Sena (UBT) candidate from the seat.

Asked about his party fielding a candidate against Amit Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the Sena was formed in the Mahim-Dadar belt and it cannot be the case that it will not contest the seat.

Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray are cousins.

Advertisment

The Shiv Sena suffered a split in June 2022 when a section of MLAs, led by Shinde, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray, the then-Chief Minister.

Mahim is a mix of predominantly upper-class Maharashtrian and a sizeable cosmopolitan and minority vote. The headquarters of the Shiv Sena -- now with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction -- is located in the area.

It also has the MNS headquarters. The iconic Shivaji Park ground is also located in nearby Dadar where both the MNS and Sena (UBT) hold their annual Padwa and Dussehra rallies, respectively.

Advertisment

The constituency has always been with the undivided Shiv Sena or the MNS since 1990. In 2009, MNS candidate Nitin Sardesai won from Mahim.

Elections for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later. PTI PR RSY