Mahindra Blues Festival to return with all-women line-up

Mumbai: Noted names in the world of blues, including Vanessa Collier, Dana Fuchs and Tipriti Kharbangar will be part of the all-women line-up at the 12th edition of Mahindra Blues Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

First time in its history, the popular blues festival will aim to transcend "traditional boundaries" and put the spotlight on women's "pivotal yet often undervalued" contributions in the field of blues.

Scheduled to be held at the iconic Mehboob Studios on February 10 and 11, the Mahindra Blues Festival will be a tribute to the trailblazing women of blues such as Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, and Big Mama Thornton.

The festival will feature Vanessa Collier, who is known for her soulful vocals and electrifying saxophone performances; Chicago Blues Hall-Of-Famer and Gospel Grammy Group Award winner Sheryl Youngblood; Grammy-nominated vocalist Beth Hart; singer-songwriter Dana Fuchs; and guitarist-singer Samantha Fish.

The musical extravaganza will also host Indian artistes Tipriti Kharbangar, whose music reflects the musical heritage of her home town Shillong, and Kanchan Daniel, known for her powerful vocal ability and dynamic stage presence.

"This year’s all-female line-up is not just a celebration of the genre but a bold statement in the ongoing story of blues. It's a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and artistic excellence. The iconic line-up not only amplifies the voices of talented women but, by doing so, brings a different facet of the blues, thereby keeping the enduring spirit of the genre alive and thriving," Jay Shah, vice president - cultural outreach, Mahindra Group, said in a statement.

The festival has also announced the opening of entries for its Mahindra Blues Band Hunt. The winner will get the opportunity to be a part of the MBF 2024 line-up.