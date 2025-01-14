Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards invites entries for 20th edition

New Delhi, January 14 (PTI) The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) has invited entries from theatre companies and independent artistes for its 20th edition; the last date for submission is January 30, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

META, instituted by the Mahindra Group in collaboration with Teamwork Arts, will return to Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre here from March 13-20.

Every year, the theatre platform receives about 400 entries, 10 of which are selected to compete against each other across 13 categories.

Plays produced and performed in India between January 31, 2019 and January 15, 2025 are eligible for submission.

The award categories include Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor (Male/Female), Best Supporting Actor (Male/Female), Best Original Script, Best Ensemble, Best Stage Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Innovative Sound/Music Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Choreography.

A Lifetime Achievement Award, which has previously been given to the likes of Ram Gopal Bajaj, Sushma Seth, Girish Karnad, Barry John and Ebrahim Alkazi, will also be presented.

“META 2025 stands as a beacon of strength and storytelling in theatre. It not only is a testament to what the stage can do for creativity but also what it can contribute to society. We look forward to a plethora of more ideas, more critical narratives and more mindblowing productions and performances competing at the 20th META," Jay Shah, vice president - cultural outreach at Mahindra Group, said in a statement.

For the last 20 years, META has hosted plays across diverse genres and languages that range from contemporary social issues to mythology and politics.

“We have represented every corner of the country and never shied away from themes which aren’t mainstream - from caste conflict to gender struggles, from myth to discrimination, from magic realism to existential crises - META has had them all covered. The 20th year invites all theatre practitioners to come together and showcase the best yet again," Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, said.

Last year, Assamese play "Raghunath" was the top winner at the 19th edition of META, scooping as many as six awards across 13 categories, including the best actor in a lead role (Male) and best director awards to the multi-talented Bidyut Kr Nath.