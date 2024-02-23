Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards to hit the stage with 10 play from March 14

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) on Friday announced 10 nominations for its 19th edition, scheduled to begin from March 14 at Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts.

The theatre initiative by Mahindra Group, along with Teamwork Arts, will showcase 10 top plays that were shortlisted by a selection committee that included Indian film and theatre critic Ajit Rai, actor-director Amitabh Srivastav, theatre and film veteran Deepika Amin, theatre critic Saraswati Nagarajan, and actor Swaroopa Ghosh.

Nominated across 13 categories, including costume design, choreography, and original script, the plays span across themes of gender, identity, rebellion, personal struggle and oppression in languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Hindi, Hindustani, Malayalam, and Marathi.

Talking about this year's selection of plays, Amin said that it reflects the "remarkable energy, enthusiasm, and dedication of the younger generation".

“Despite limitations such as modest budgets and minimal resources, they have succeeded in crafting magic through their choreography and compelling storytelling. This exemplifies the essence of theatre: the ability to create something extraordinary from seemingly ordinary elements," she said.

The nominated plays are: "Agnisuta Draupadi" (Hindi), directed by Maisnam Joy Metei; "Avalanche" (Hindustani), directed by Gandharv Dewan; "Bhoothangal" (Malayalam), directed by OT Shahjahan; "Do You Know this Song?" (English), directed by Mallika Taneja; "Gagan Damama Bajyo" (Hindi), directed by Piyush Mishra; "Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta" (Marathi), directed by Mohit Takalkar; "Gopal Ure & Co." (Bengali), directed by Sujan Mukhopadhyay; "Hayavadana" (Hindi), directed by Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry; "Raghunath" (Assamese), directed by Bidyut Kr Nath; and "Siachen" (Hindi), directed by Makarand Deshpande.

“It is a matter of great pride that META, our first Cultural Outreach initiative, will soon have its 19th edition. Our vision was to create a national level platform for recognizing and rewarding theatrical excellence and we are grateful to India’s vibrant theatre community for participating with such enthusiasm. We look forward to presenting this year’s 10 best plays and celebrate theatre from all across our country," Jay Shah, vice president, head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said in a statement.

Another member of the selection committee, Srivastav shared that the focus has been on selecting the best productions, irrespective of genre or language, "to showcase the depth and breadth of India's theatrical talent".

“India boasts a vibrant theatre scene, encompassing a multitude of genres including musical plays, political satires, and social dramas. Through our selection process, we have come to appreciate the rich tapestry of diverse theatrical genres being performed across the nation," Srivastav said.

Last year, Takalkar's Rajasthani narrative drama "Hunkaro" won big with taking home seven awards across 13 categories.

This year's winners will be announced on March 20 at Kamani Auditorium. PTI MAH BK BK