Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards to hit the stage with 10 play from March 19

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The 21st edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) will begin here from March 19 at Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre Auditorium with a selection of 10 plays across themes of mythology, gender, politics, identity, and resistance.

The premier theatre awards and festival, instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, received 422 plays, representing more than 20 states and over 60 languages and dialects.

The final selection of 10 plays have been nominated across 13 categories, including production, direction, stage design, sound and music design, light design, costume design, actor in lead role (male and female), actor in support role (male and female), original script, ensemble, and choreography.

The selection this year at META, known for featuring powerful societal themes and exploring a spectrum of Indian languages and dialects, will aim to traverse mythology, gender, politics, devotion, identity, and resistance.

The plays were shortlisted by a selection committee, in collaboration with the META Secretariat, including theatre critic, editor and author Deepa Gahlot; director and playwright Jino Joseph; theatre mentor Keval Arora; eminent theatre director and scenographer Prof Satyabrata Rout; and curator and theatre practitioner Swaroopa Ghosh.

The theatre festival will open with Hindi and Bundelkhandi play "Ambaa", directed by Atul Kumar and produced by D for Drama, at Kamani Auditorium.

"Our association with META is driven by a belief in the arts as a catalyst for social engagement and cultural conversation. This year’s selections illustrate the richness of contemporary Indian theatre, from deeply personal narratives to ambitious ensemble works that explore complex social and historical themes.

"We are proud to support the artists and teams who bring these stories to life, offering audiences a chance to reflect, empathize, and connect. The festival stands as a testament to the trust and respect the Indian theatre community places in META, and we look forward to another season of inspiring performances." Jay Shah, vice president, head - cultural outreach, Mahindra Group, said in a statement.

The awards will feature plays in Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Hindustani, Sanskrit, Bundelkhandi, English and Jibrish.

Other plays in the selection include "Chandni Raatein" (Hindi), directed by Purva Naresh and produced by Aarambh Mumbai Productions LLP; "Dhomi Kitha Kitha Dhomi" (Malayalam), directed by O T Shajahan and produced by Athlete Kayika Nadakavedhi; "Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo" (Bengali), directed by Saurav Palodhi and produced by Thakurpukur Ichheymoto; "Kadambari" (Hindi and Bengali), directed by Meghna Roy Choudhury and produced by Paradigm Shift Arts; and "Karunashtake" (Marathi), directed by Prajakt Deshmukh and produced by Bhadrakali Productions.

"Mithyasur" (Hindi and Hindustani), directed by Ajeet Singh Pallawat and produced by Ujaagar Dramatic Association; "Something Like Truth" (Hindi and English), directed by Parna Pethe and produced by Social Manch & Peace Projects, "The Old Man and the Sea - Kathakali of Morrow" (Malayalam and Sanskrit), directed by Neeraj G M and produced by Kerala Kalamandalam D U; and "Y" (Jibrish), directed by Remith Ramesh and produced by The Interlink Theatre will also be staged during the festival.

"The 10 plays chosen span multiple languages, forms, and perspectives, highlighting the extraordinary creativity of theatre-makers across the country. Each production reflects the courage and commitment of artists who continue to push boundaries and experiment with form, content, and performance," Sanjoy K Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts, said.

The jury for the awards is yet to be announced.

The winners of the awards will be announced on March 25 during a grand finale at Kamani Auditorium.