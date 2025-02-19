Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards to stage 10 plays from March 13

New Delhi: Ten plays in seven Indian languages, presenting a dynamic blend of narratives and perspectives across genres, will aim to push boundaries of traditional theatre for the coveted Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) from March 13 here at Kamani Auditorium.

Instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, META on Wednesday unveiled the list of plays in Hindi, Malayalam, Bangla, Kannada, Sanskrit, Bundeli, and English that will compete against each other across 13 categories.

The festival received over 350 entries from 20 states across India. The shortlist has plays from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

"For us, it has been a platform to demonstrate our values, and it has been a joy seeing the positive impact on this art form. It is indeed satisfying to know that META is the top most national level recognition for the practitioners of theatre in our country.

The final list of the 10 nominated plays selected from over 350 entries received from all over India represents the best of Indian theatre and we are eager to present these in Delhi next month," Jay Shah, vice president, head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said in a statement.

The selection committee included actor and founder-director of Atelier Theatre Kuljeet Singh, film and TV actor Divya Seth Shah, theatre and film casting director Dilip Shankar, veteran theatre director Sankar Venkateswaran, and puppeteer Anurupa Roy.

"META showcases the future, celebrates what has been excellent through the ages, and also brings in a very significant focus on diversity in theatre.

This year there were over 350 applications. And what is fantastic is that these applications are from across India, and they are from big metros, small towns, tier two cities, very well-established theatre groups, new groups, folk theatre companies, and from those who are working from the margins under difficult circumstances," Sanjoy Roy, MD of Teamwork Arts, said.

META plays have earlier explored themes ranging from mythology, gender, and identity to rebellion, oppression, authoritarianism, personal struggles and adventure.

This year, the 10 plays are a mix of themes of queer love, women exploitation and emancipation, tribal traditions, interpretation of Hindu mythological texts, and folk theatre tradition of 'swaang'.

"In the rapidly transforming age of communication, I feel, theatre has a lot to offer: pose complex questions creatively & puncture the frozen silence on imminent issues vis-à-vis culture, language, hegemony, communities, & polity.

The theatre productions at 20th META aren't just a treat to the eyes but a train of turbulent feelings woven aesthetically to proverbially calm the devastated & disturb the conformist," Kuljeet Singh said about this year's shortlist.

The shortlisted plays include "Be-Loved: Theatre, Music, Queerness, and Ishq!" (Hindi/English), directed by Sapan Saran and produced by Tamaasha Theatre; "Bob Marley from Kodihalli" (Kannada), directed by Lakshman K P and produced by Jangama Collective; "Chandaa Bedni" (Hindi), directed by Anirudh Sarkar and produced by Rangakarmee; "Dashanana Swapnasiddhi" (Kannada0, directed by Manju Kodagu and produced by Bhalire Vichithram; and "Jeevante Maalakha" (Malayalam), directed by OT Shajahan and produced by Athlete Kayika Nadakavedhi.

"Kando Ningal Ente Kuttiye Kando (Have You Seen My Son?)" (Malayalam), directed by Kannan Palakkad and produced by Navarang Palakkad; "Mattiah 22:39" (Kannada), directed by Arun Laal and produced by Astitva Mangaluru; "Nihsango Ishwar" (Bangla and Sanskrit), directed by Suman Saha and produced by Bengal Repertory; "Portal Waiting" (English), directed and produced by Abhi Tambe; "Swang - Jas ki Tas" (Hindi and Bundeli), directed by Akshay Singh Thakur and produced by Rangabharan Cultural and Social Welfare Society will also be staged during the festiva.

The theatre festival will come to an end on March 20 with an award night where the plays will receive awards across 13 categories, including best play, director, actor (male/female), supporting actor (male/female), costume design, stage design, ensemble, lighting design, music design, choreography, and original script.