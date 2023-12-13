Mahindra Group, MRF Ltd contribute to TN cyclone relief

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group donated Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu government as their contribution towards relief and rehabilitation works following the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung in the northern parts of the state, the company said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Mahindra and Mahindra Automotive Technology and Product Development president R Velusamy presented the cheque to Chief Miniter M K Stalin.

"We trust that this contribution will help in bringing immediate respite to those impacted in their time of need. We are also extending help to all our customers and our teams are available to assist them during this difficult period," Velusamy said in the statement.

Meanwhile, MRF Ltd vice-chairman and managing director Arun Mammen and managing director Rahul Mammen Mappillai called on Stalin at the state secretariat and handed over a cheque for Rs 3 crore for taking up flood relief.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa were also present on the occasion, official sources said. PTI VIJ SDP KH