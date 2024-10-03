Mahisha cult: An ancient tradition thriving along west Coast of India

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Oct 3 (PTI) Even as the controversial 'Mahisha Dasara' in Mysuru was being debated over its legitimacy and relevance, experts in coastal Karnataka have found conclusive evidence of the existence of Mahisha cult.

The Mahisha cult, a historically rich and unique tradition, continues to thrive on the west coast of South India, particularly in Karnataka. This ancient belief system finds its roots in a time when the region was ruled by powerful dynasties like the Alupas and the Vijayanagar Empire.

According to Prof T Murugeshi, retired Associate Professor in Ancient History and Archaeology at MSRS College, Shirva in Udupi taluk, the only known temple dedicated to Mahisha is situated in Barakuru, once the capital of the Alupa dynasty in Udupi district. He added that the presence of this temple underscores the deep cultural significance of Mahisha in the region.

The controversy surrounding the Mahisha cult, according to Prof Murugeshi, stems from a misinterpretation of the word Mahisha. In Puranic texts, the goddess is said to have slain Mahisha, who is often depicted as a demon.

However, Prof Murugeshi told PTI that the demonisation of Mahisha is a result of Vedic influence. The Vedic people, upon entering the South, viewed Mahisha and his followers as adversaries, particularly because Mahisha was seen as someone who resisted their spread and influence.

The term Mahisha has often been misunderstood as buffalo, reinforcing the idea of a demonic entity, he added.

But according to him, early inscriptions from the 8th and 9th centuries during the Alupa dynasty suggest a different narrative. Rulers from this period bore the title Mygesha or Mahige+Esha, which translates to lord of the earth or emperor. The feminine counterpart, Mahishi, refers to a queen.

Thus, the word Mahisha does not necessarily denote a demon but rather a powerful ruler, revered by the people, added the professor.

"Mahisha cult stands as a powerful reminder of the region's complex and layered history. It is not merely a mythological tale but a cultural tradition deeply embedded in the socio-political landscape of ancient South India," said Prof Murugeshi.

According to him, the influence of the Mahisha cult is also believed to have extended into the Buddhist traditions of the region. A branch of Buddhists known as the Mahishasaka or Mahishaka were active in the Banavasi region during the early centuries of the Common Era, he added.

Notable excavations by M S Krishna Murthy, a retired professor from Mysore University, at Talakadu revealed significant archaeological finds that point to Mahisha's importance in this area, pointed out Prof Murugeshi.

These discoveries include a bronze die with the symbol of Vajra, dating back to the 1st or 2nd century, and soapstone reel-like objects believed to be hubs of prayer wheels or dharma chakras. Talakadu, according to Murthy, was once the headquarters of the Mahisha Mandala.

The historical narrative of Mahisha, as put forth by scholars like Prof Murugeshi and Murthy, challenges long-held interpretations. Instead of being a demon vanquished by the gods, Mahisha emerges as a heroic figure—perhaps a ruler who valiantly defended his kingdom against external forces, laying down his life in the process.

The persistence of the Mahisha cult today is a testament to the enduring legacy of these rulers, who continue to be venerated for their bravery and resistance. PTI COR JR KH