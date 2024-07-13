Mahua chides BJP after bypoll debacle, says its 'losing streak' continues

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The "losing streak" of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its "agency-raj" continues, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said on Saturday as the INDIA bloc received a boost winning 10 of the 13 assembly seats in seven states where by-elections were held.

"So AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) wins 4/4 assembly by-polls in Bengal while INDIA wins 10/13 nationally. BJP and its Agency Raj continues its losing streak," Moitra said in a post on X.

"People are saying 'Tumse na ho payega' (you cannot do it) Narendra Modi," she said, tagging the prime minister in the post.

While the INDIA bloc and its constituents won 10 of the 13 assembly seats, the BJP managed to bag two and an Independent one seat after the vote counting on Saturday.

The Congress won four seats -- two in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and two in Himachal Pradesh.

The TMC bagged all the four seats in West Bengal, while the AAP won the Jalandhar West seat in Punjab. The DMK emerged victorious in the Vikravandi constituency in Tamil Nadu. PTI AO VN VN