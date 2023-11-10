Mahua Moitra 'implicated' as she questioned PM, Adani but she can't be completely exonerated: RSP

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) on Friday claimed that TMC MP Mahua Moitra was being "implicated" since she had asked questions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, while also holding that she cannot be completely exonerated.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House for accepting "illegal gratifications" from a businessman to raise questions in Parliament at his behest.

"Anybody asking questions against Adani and Modi will be implicated, this is not novel to Mahua Moitra," RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya said.

Alleging that the ethics committee was "highly loaded with commitment" towards the ruling dispensation at the Centre, he questioned how the report of the committee could be made public.

He told PTI that the report has to be submitted to the Speaker and he has to take a view on it.

The RSP leader was critical of the TMC MP also, saying, "Apparently Mahua Moitra is also at fault, she cannot be completely exonerated." BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had forwarded a complaint against the Trinamool Congress member by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to the Lok Sabha Speaker, accusing her of taking bribes for asking questions in the House at the behest of businessman Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit. PTI AMR ACD