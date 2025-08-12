Mahua Moitra questions delay in resuming MGNREGS work in West Bengal

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday wrote to the rural development ministry asking why an order of the Calcutta High Court to resume MGNREGS work in West Bengal has not been implemented.

In her letter, the Lok Sabha member pointed out that the high court had on June 18 directed the Centre to implement the 100-day job guarantee scheme MGNREGA prospectively in West Bengal from August 1.

She also shared the letter in a post on X.

"Given the extremely precise and clear directions of the HC, I would most respectfully ask the Ministry as to why this inexplicable delay in implementing the order is occurring? Almost 10 days since the deadline of August 1, 2025 has passed and the Ministry is in clear contempt of court," Moitra said in the letter.

"Under the circumstances, I humbly request you to look into the matter immediately and give us a clear timeline as to when the order will be implemented in its entirety and MGNREGS work will resume in Bengal," she said.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on July 22, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the high court's order to resume Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in West Bengal is being "studied" by his ministry.

According to the ministry, the release of funds to West Bengal under MGNREGS has been stopped since March 9, 2022, as per Section 27 of the MGNREG Act, 2005, due to non-compliance with directions of the central government.

The high court in its order said the Centre is empowered to impose special conditions, restrictions and regulations, which have not been imposed in other states, so as to ensure that no irregularity occurs when the scheme is being implemented in West Bengal.

Allowing the Centre to continue its enquiry into the allegations of irregularities in some districts of the state, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed that the scheme be implemented prospectively with effect from August 1.