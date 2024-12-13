Mahua Moitra writes to IPU over Rijiju's remark in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Friday accused Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of threatening her in the Lok Sabha, and said she has written to Inter-Parliamentary Union about it.

"So Kiren Rijiju openly threatens me in Lok Sabha today in complete violation of parliamentary rules & procedure," Moitra said in a post on X.

She said Speaker Om Birla said, "He will get Rijiju's words deleted but no action yet." She added, "Written to Inter-Parliamentary Union against this continued gender harassment & intimidation yet again." Moitra's reference to the death of judge B H Loya "long before his time" created uproar in Lok Sabha on Friday as Rijiju accused her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court and warned her of "appropriate parliamentary action." Participating in a debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Moitra made a passing, but contentious, remarks on Loya's death as she attacked the ruling BJP for allegedly targeting institutions and opposition leaders to silence critical voices. PTI AO VN VN