Maiden flight from Tashkent arrives in Goa

Panaji, Oct 27 (PTI) The maiden flight from the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent to Goa arrived at the Manohar International Airport here on Sunday, bringing in 111 passengers, the airport operator said.

Advertisment

As per a release by the GMR Goa International Airport Limited, the flight – an Airbus A320neo with a seating capacity of 150 passengers – landed at the airport in North Goa at 10.55 am. It departed for Tashkent in Central Asia at 12.15 pm with 84 passengers on board.

Operated by Uzbekistan Airways, the service will be available every Wednesday and Sunday.

“Along with direct flights to Tashkent, Uzbekistan Airways will offer one-stop connections to key cities in Russia and Europe, providing convenient travel opportunities for Goa’s outbound travellers,” a spokesperson for the operator said.

Advertisment

Uzbekistan, known for its ancient cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, is gaining popularity among Indian travellers for its rich history, unique landscapes, and warm hospitality, he said.

Tourists from Uzbekistan can now discover Goa’s beaches, culinary delights, cultural heritage and dynamic festivals, he added.

R V Sheshan, CEO of GMR Goa International Airport Limited said the service marks a key milestone in their pursuit of greater global connectivity. PTI RPS NR