New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Over 1.64 lakh challans amounting Rs 164 crore were issued in the national capital against the vehicles lacking valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates this winter season so far from October 1 to November 22, according to the traffic police data.

A total of 3.87 lakh such vehicles were challaned for the offence this year. The challan for plying without PUCC is Rs 10,000.

Police have impounded 6,531 10-year-old petrol and 15-year-old diesel vehicles this winter season, while the number was 7,280 for this year, it stated.

The numbers showed that the police prosecuted 872 vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste and other allied material without proper covering this winter season, while the numbers stood at 1,413 for this year till November 22. The fine for the offence is Rs 20,000.

Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) Ajay Chaudhary said, “The significant increase in challans reflects our commitment to ensuring compliance with pollution norms. Strict enforcement is necessary to curb vehicular pollution and contribute to improving air quality in the city.” Since the implementation of GRAP-4 on November 18, a total of 20,743 challans were issued for not having PUCC. Police have also impounded 736 overaged vehicles during this period, it stated.

A total of 13,762 non-destined trucks approaching Delhi were diverted through Eastern and Western Peripheral expressway since October 15. While the numbers stood at 2,944 since the implementation of GRAP-4, the data mentioned.

The police have checked 1.36 lakh non destined goods vehicles this winter season and returned 16,264 such vehicles, the data showed.

The police data stated that they have checked 2,176 inter-state buses checked at Delhi boarder since November 15 and after the implementation of GRAP-4, 1,537 such vehicles were checked.

A total of 1,736 of such buses were allowed to enter Delhi, while 440 buses were stopped at the borders of the national capital. Police have also decongested a total of 344 traffic congestion points, it stated.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic Satya Vir Katara said that the vigilance has been increased in city.

“We have deployed extra teams to tackle the issue in the national capital. Checking has been intensified especially in the bordering areas. Vehicles whose entry is prohibited are being turned back from there,” he said.

Police have also checked 1.27 lakh trucks checked at Delhi boarders since October 15. While 1.11 lakh were allowed to enter the city, a total of 15,323 were stopped, the data showed.

Ensuring that vehicles comply with pollution control norms is not just about following the law; it’s about protecting the health and well-being of the citizens, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said.

“The stricter enforcement measures we have implemented are aimed at driving home the message that every individual has a role to play in reducing pollution. We urge vehicle owners to be responsible and proactive in obtaining valid Pollution Under Control certificates,” the DCP stated.

The Centre's air quality panel has announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 8 am on Monday, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

GRAP, or Graded Response Action Plan, for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality — Stage 1 for “poor” AQI ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450. PTI NIT VN VN