Mail delivery set to be revolutionised in Himachal following successful drone trials

Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) Mail delivery in the remote and snow-bound areas of the hill state of Himachal Pradesh is set to be revolutionised following successful drone trials conducted by Skye Air Mobility.

The maiden drone trials were conducted between the Upper Shimla postal hub at Hatkoti and sub-post offices in villages such as Kathasu, Anti and Jharag.

Using Skye Air's state-of-the-art drones, letters and parcels that previously required hours to deliver, reached their destination within just 10 minutes, a statement issued on Friday said.

The company conducted trials for the Indian Postal Department and redefined the service as "Himachal: 10-Minute Mail Revolution." Using cutting-edge drone technology, this initiative marks a significant step toward efficient and timely postal services in challenging terrains.

"The innovative use of drones to deliver mail in remote areas marks a significant step forward in modernising postal services. We conducted trials from January 12 to 24," said Ankush, Incharge of the Sub Post Office in Hatkoti.

"With the support of a private company, we aim to bridge the gap between accessibility and reliability, ensuring that even the most difficult terrains are no barrier to communication." Tejasvi Mahajan, an official of the Postal Department, said, "The trial of delivering mail through drones in remote and hilly areas represents a game-changing approach for the postal department. This initiative not only addresses accessibility challenges but also showcases our efforts to integrate advanced technology into traditional services." Expressing his enthusiasm about the groundbreaking initiative, Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said, "Skye Air is proud to collaborate with the Indian Postal Department for trials to bring the power of drone technology to one of the most challenging regions in the country. Our drones are designed to navigate complex geographies, ensuring that critical services like mail delivery are uninterrupted, even in adverse weather conditions." The trials were conducted under the guidance of the Central Government, emphasising the use of drones for essential services. These drones are capable of carrying significant payloads and navigating vast distances, assuring the transformation of logistics and postal operations in India.

The Post Office staff of Himachal Pradesh also hailed the initiative, stating, "The integration of drone technology has drastically reduced delivery time and enhanced our ability to serve residents in remote villages. We look forward to expanding this technology across the region." This pilot project will pave the way for the large-scale deployment of drones in other inaccessible regions, further enhancing connectivity and service delivery. PTI BPL ARD ARD