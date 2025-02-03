Main accused among 5 persons arrested in case of killing of Gataro gang head

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Five persons, including the main accused gangster involved in the killing of a 37-year-old man affiliated with the criminal Gataro gang in Jammu city, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Sumit Jandiyal, the kingpin of the Gataro gang, was shot dead by three members of a rival group here on January 21 this year in Jammu, they said.

In connection with the killing of Gataro gang kingpin Sumit, the police have launched an operation to track down the killers, the officials said.

In this direction, the main accused Harash along with others Arun, Ajay and two other supporters Abihay and Raj were arrested by the Crime Branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation in Delhi, they said.

The trio were moving from one place to another after committing the murder, they officials said, adding they were in the process of escaping to Nepal.

They were arrested near ISBT in New Delhi on Sunday in a joint operation of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police and were handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the officials said.

"Harash, Arun and Ajay were involved in that murder. Harash is the main accused," an officer said, adding further investigation is ongoing after seeking remand.

Earlier on January 21, three youths intercepted an SUV and fired four rounds at Sumit Jandiyal at Jewel Chowk.

The critically injured Jandiyal was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said, adding that the assailants commandeered a two-wheeler at gunpoint and fled. PTI AB AS AS