Main accused arrested in gang-rape case in Raebareli

Raebareli (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) The main accused has been arrested in a case of gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, police said.

According to police, the victim alleged that on March 8, a man known to her called her to meet. The man came in a car with his two friends and they went to a restaurant. After having food, the three men allegedly took her to a room and gang-raped her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said that on the basis of the complaint of the victim, police on Friday registered a case against the main accused Satish Yadav, a resident of Harchandpur's Roopkheda, and arrested him on Saturday. Efforts are underway to arrest others, he said.

Police have also booked another man who allegedly threatened the woman over phone of consequences if she told anyone about the incident.