Main accused held in Delhi cop drag-death case, other sent to 3-day custody

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The main accused in the brutal killing of a Delhi Police constable, who was allegedly mowed down by a car and dragged 10 metres in Nangloi area, was on Monday arrested, officials said. Meanwhile, a court here today sent the other accused in the matter, Rajnish alias Situ, to three-day police custody.

In the early hours of Sunday, constable Sandeep Malik (30), posted at Nangloi Police station, was run over by a Maruti WagonR car near Veena Enclave in Nangloi during his duty hours in plain clothes. The police said Dharmender alias Bhandre was driving the car and Rajnish sitting next to him when they allegedly hit the motorcycle-borne constable.

According to the FIR, Sandeep had rebuked Dharmender and Rajinsh for drinking on the road after which the duo got angry and allegedly killed him by mowing him down with their car.

Dharmender has been nabbed and is being further interrogated by our team, Deputy Commissioner (outer) Jimmy Chiram said. After the incident, Dharmender ran away leaving the car on the spot. Rajnish, who was sitting next to the driver seat, was arrested on Sunday. The police have registered an FIR under the section of murder, the officials said. PTI ALK NB