Main accused implicated in killing of Punjab residents in Kashmir arrested

New Delhi: The Main accused implicated in the killing of two Punjab residents in downtown, Srinagar, Kashmir has been apprehended by police as announced by Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi.

Addressing the media at the Police Control Room, IGP Birdi said that following the registration of a case (FIR no. 08/2024) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at PS Shaheed Ganj, Srinagar, the efforts of Srinagar Police led to the detection of the case.

Through quick investigation, including technical and field analysis, the authorities identified and subsequently arrested the principal accused, identified as Adil Manzoor Langoo, hailing from Zaldager Srinagar.

According to the police, terrorist Langoo had conspired with his handler across the border in Pakistan to carry out the act of terror.

Described as a highly radicalized individual, Langoo was influenced and motivated by his handler through social media channels to execute the terror attack.

The incident, which occurred on February 7th, saw terrorists opening fire on two carpenters from Amritsar, Punjab, in the Shallakdal area of old Srinagar city. One of the victims, Amrit Pal Singh, lost his life, while the other, Rohit, succumbed to his injuries the following day.

This event marks the first instance of terrorists targeting non-locals in Kashmir this year.

This attack is not an isolated incident but part of a concerning trend. Over the past year, there have been several similar attacks on non-local individuals in the Valley, including in the Anantnag and Shopian districts.

The escalating incidents of targeted violence have prompted security forces to heighten their vigilance, intensifying vehicle checks and monitoring suspicious movements.