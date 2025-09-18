Main accused in cyber slavery case arrested

Mumbai, Sept 17 (PTI) Mumbai Police, currently investigating a cyber slavery case involving five individuals trafficked to Laos under the pretext of job offers in Thailand, arrested the prime accused on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Salman Munir Shaikh, was apprehended by the South Region Cyber Police Station team from Nayanagar in Mira Road, an official said.

Shaikh had been operating as an agent, allegedly sending people to Laos by offering them lucrative call centre jobs. According to officials, he promised data entry positions at a Thailand-based company with a monthly salary of Rs 70,000 to five individuals in August 2024.

A complainant and his friend, who expressed interest in the offer, paid Rs 30,000 each to Shaikh for visa processing and airfare. Initially, Shaikh sent them to Thailand, from where they were transported to Laos in a private vehicle and handed over to a Chinese national.

Once in Laos, the victims were forced to work in a call centre involved in duping individuals and extorting money through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, the official added.

During their captivity, the accused confiscated the victims' passports and restricted their movement, preventing them from leaving the premises. The traffickers also demanded 20,000 Chinese Yuan from each victim to allow them to return home. PTI DC NSK