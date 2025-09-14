Main accused in lecturer Neetu Gurjar murder case held after 7 years

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested the main accused in the 2018 murder case of lecturer Neetu Gurjar after nearly seven years, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Santosh Gurjar (32), a resident of Jagdishpura under New Mandi Hindaun police station area, carried a reward of Rs 50,000, Karauli Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal said.

To evade arrest, Santosh frequently changed his location and worked as a labourer in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under fake identities, the police said. Acting on a tip-off, a special team tracked him to Thulluru village near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

"As soon as the police team reached the village, Santosh tried to flee towards the forest. He was chased for about a kilometre before being overpowered," Sonwal said.

He added that the accused will be handed over to Todabhim police for further investigation.

On November 14, 2018, Neetu Gurjar and her brother Lokesh were travelling on a motorcycle when an SUV deliberately rammed into them, leaving both seriously injured. Neetu later succumbed to her injuries. Police investigations later revealed that the incident was not an accident but a premeditated murder. PTI AG MNK MNK