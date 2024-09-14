Main accused in NIT-Hamirpur student's death due to overdose held from Punjab

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 14 (PTI) The main accused behind the death of a first year M.Tech student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur allegedly due to drug overdose last year was arrested from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Kulwinder, who was also wanted in several other cases of NDPS in many police stations, was arrested on Friday night, Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh Thakur said.

Kulwinder had contacts with drug smugglers across the state and financial transactions worth lakhs of rupees have been found and investigations revealed that the deceased student purchased drugs from him, the police said.

The accused was also connected with a de-addiction centre at Una running a drug trade. The owner of this centre, also from Punjab, was arrested in November last year. The connections of the accused with drug smugglers from many parts of the state have been revealed, they added.

The accused was produced in a local court which sent him to police remand till September 17. Meanwhile, the police are interrogating the accused to find out details of his business and how he came into contact with Hamirpur people.

Earlier, the police had arrested two accused from Jalandhar, drug suppliers, NIT students, a B.Ed student and another persons in connection with the death and recovery of drugs.

The NIT authorities had taken punitive action against 24 students after recovery of contrabands (drugs) from the institute.